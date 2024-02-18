Kangaroo spotted at Texarkana park, police respond

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department said they responded to a call about a kangaroo running around at Spring Lake Park on Sunday.

VIDEO: Kangaroo gets loose in Florida apartment complex, prompting 911 calls

According to Texarkana PD, the kangaroo is named Rocky and he was there with his family, enjoying his time running around the park.

Rocky the kangaroo. Photo courtesy of Texarkana PD.

“If someone told you that they’d just seen a kangaroo running around Spring Lake Park, what would be your first thought? We got just such a call about one today and admittedly thought ‘Yeah, right. That’s crazy!!’ Well… Everyone meet Rocky. He was there enjoying the park with his family. Guess we really have seen everything now.” Texarkana Police Department

According to Texas Monthly, Texas is one of only 13 states in the country where it’s legal to keep a kangaroo as a pet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.