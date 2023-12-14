Kanine Social is expanding its second location on Gate Parkway

Kanine Social Announces the expansion of Kanine Social with their second location.

It will be on Gate Parkway at the entrance of Southside Second Quarter.

They will be adding a new concept, The Block Jax, a 2.5-acre aite.

The Block will have an outdoor food hall, live music venue, and kids play park which will complement the Kanine Social private dog park and daycare/boarding facility.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024.

