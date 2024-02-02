Kannapolis chase ends in crash outside Uptown, police say

A multi-county chase involving a box truck came to an end just outside of Uptown Friday morning.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, they received a call regarding a robbery at a home that was under construction in the area.

After responding to the scene, the suspects involved jumped into the truck, and a chase began around 2 a.m.

Eventually, stopsticks were deployed, and the two front tires of the truck were blown out.

The chase then came to an end when the truck crashed in front of Woodie’s Auto Service and Repair, closer to 3 a.m.

Channel 9 crews at the scene observed severe damage to the vehicle, as well as miscellaneous items that may have been related to the incident.

They also observed a man being taken from the scene on a stretcher, although his involvement in the chase is unknown at this time.

Police said the suspects in this case may have been involved in a number of other new home construction thefts.

They are all being processed at the Cabarrus County jail.

