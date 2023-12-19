Kannapolis councilman resignation stirs controversy

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis City Council is facing a shakeup after Councilman Tom Kincaid formally resigned on Dec. 11.

Kincaid told board members he felt he had no other choice, as some council members required his resignation as a condition of their approval for funding a new transitional housing facility in city limits.

Creating a transitional housing facility for homeless families has been a priority for the city council for several years. Local school districts reported more than 250 homeless students within city limits.

The disagreements began when Kincaid wanted to sell his facility, Caremoor Retirement Community, to Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM) to achieve this goal.

‘Siege mentality’: New Charlotte FC HC Dean Smith voicing ambitions

The city council offered to help fund the sale by offering CCM a $3 million grant, but councilmen Doug Wilson and Ryan Dayvault stated they would not approve the grant money unless Kincaid resigned his seat on the board, so as not to give the appearance of impropriety.

Kincaid recused himself from all discussions and city council meetings where the project would possibly be discussed.

“We just said if we’re going to vote for this, we’ve got to make sure our own reputations aren’t tarnished as a result,” said Wilson.

Councilwoman Dianne Berry said she would not support the project regardless of whether Kincaid resigned.

In a statement, she told Queen City News:

“From the very first meeting in which this CCM/Caremoor Retirement matter was discussed, I told the entire City Council and our city leaders that, ‘Our even considering financially supporting this project does not feel right, it does not smell right, and I don’t think we (the City of Kannapolis) should have any part in it. It sounds like a conflict-of-interest violation to me, possibly unethical, and I don’t think we should have any part in it.’”

According to city attorneys and the North Carolina School of Law, nothing about the sale was illegal. But both Wilson and Dayvault said the city’s legal counsel advised them that the “cleanest” way forward would be for Kincaid to resign.

Landis woman tries to hide from police in crawl space: Officers

In a statement, Dayvault said:

“After consultation with our city attorney, who advised us that the grant funding to CCM was a legal transaction for us to help accomplish our goals of helping women with children, our legal counsel advised us that the cleanest path forward was for Councilman Kincaid to resign, to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. That legal advice was given to all of our board, and we as individuals, we had to determine what we did from that point forward from an ethics standpoint. Therefore, in my opinion, the best decision was to follow our legal counsel’s advice as the cleanest path forward and that is what Mr. Kincaid ultimately did.”

Mayor Darrell Hinnant refers to Wilson, Dayvault, and Berry as “the group,” and says he believes their motives for wanting Kincaid off the council go beyond their so-called ethical concerns.

“They chose for Tom to resign. He did not want to resign,” said Hinnant. “This group, ever since 2013, every election cycle every two years, has run a slate of candidates in order to get a fourth person in their group.”

“The group” adamantly denies any political motivations for wanting Kincaid out of his seat. Wilson said he did not publicly support any candidate in the most recent election and even helped put out campaign signs for Kincaid.

Now, questions remain as to what will happen to Kincaid’s empty seat.

According to Hinnant, the last time a seat was left empty was in 2010. The city council accepted applications for the position, narrowed it down to five candidates, and chose the best applicant from that pool. That person was Tom Kincaid.

But, Hinnant said now that the council is split three to three, he thinks agreeing on a replacement will be difficult.

Civil lawsuit filed in alleged killings of patients at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

He also said he believes the council members who asked for Kincaid’s resignation acted in direct violation of the voters’ wishes, as Kincaid was reelected to his seat this past November.

“I think there’s another answer and the other answer is put Tom Kincaid back on the board. That’s what needs to happen,” said Hinnant.

Wilson said he thinks the seat will remain empty until the next election in 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.