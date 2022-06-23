Kannapolis police searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting

Kannapolis police are searching for the suspect or suspects wanted in the shooting death of a person on Wednesday night.

Police said they arrived at the scene near Farview and South Cannon Boulevard after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting in the area.

Police said first responders tried to save the person, but the victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

No other information was released.

