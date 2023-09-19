Kansas has 4 of the ‘most envied’ suburbs in the US, survey says. Two are near Wichita

Two cities near Wichita are among America’s “most envied surburban lifestyles” in the country.

That’s according to moving services reviewer Moving Feedback, which surveyed 3,000 U.S. adults for their preferences to put together a list of the 175 most desirable suburbs in America.

Here’s a look at the two Wichita suburbs that made the list, plus two other Kansas locations that got a nod from Moving Feedback.

DERBY, KANSAS

A crowd awaits the start of the T-Rex Feeding Frenzy at the Field Station in Derby, Kan.

Wichita’s largest suburb is the first city that made Moving Feedback’s list of the most envied suburbs.

With a population of about 25,000 residents, Derby offers a small town feel without trading the shopping and entertainment a big city has to offer, according to resident reviews posted to data company Niche. Derby offers ample green space, plentiful parks, solidly-rated schools and community events.

U.S. Census Bureau figures compiled by Data USA show Derby’s population has been growing in recent years. White residents make up the largest share at about 83%, followed by a Hispanic population representing nearly 5%. In 2020, the median age of residents was 35 years old, with the median household income of $74,447.

The median property value in Derby that same year was $173,800, with a homeownership rate of 72%. A look at single-family homes currently on the market shows they range in price from $174,900 on the low end to nearly $1.5 million at the top of the price bracket, according to popular housing site Zillow.

Moving Feedback put Derby at No. 172 on its list of the 175 most desirable suburbs in the U.S.

ANDOVER, KANSAS

Andover is the other Wichita suburb Moving Feedback named one of America’s most envied.

Originally called Cloud City, residents describe Andover as a tight-knit community that values education and athletics, according to reviews on Niche.

There are several festivals throughout the year, but Greater Andover Days in late September is coming up and offers a carnival, car show, live entertainment, a craft expo and a firework show among other attractions.

Andover’s history also shows the community’s resilience. In 1991, a catastrophic EF-5 tornado blew through the city and left ruined neighborhoods in its wake, leaving thousands without homes. As recently as last year, a similar storm wrought destruction with an EF-3 tornado. No deaths were reported, but the storm did injure one person and cause an estimated $47 million in damages, according to the National Weather Service.

Hundreds gather in Andover exactly a year after tornado uprooted hundreds of lives

Andover’s population grew in 2020 at a rate of about 4%, according to Census figures compiled by Data USA. The median age there is 33, and the median household income is $98,320.

In 2020, the median property value in Andover stood at $212,000, with a homeownership rate of 77%.

Most of Andover is white non-Hispanic, with that demographic composing 80% of the population. That’s followed by a Hispanic population at 5% and smaller populations of Asian, multi-racial and Black residents.

Homes currently on the market in Andover range in price from $264,8000 on the low end to $1.5 million on the high end.

Moving Feedback ranked Andover 79th on its list of the 175 most enviable suburbs in America.

Other Kansas suburbs among the ‘most envied’ in America

Two other Kansas suburbs, both in the Kansas City area, made Moving Feedback’s list.

They include:

Leawood, Kan.: This suburb is about 30 minutes outside of Kansas City on the city’s south end. The median income in Leawood, as of 2020, stood at $156,538, according to Data USA. Leawood ranked 166th.

Overland Park, Kan.: About 15 minutes from downtown Kansas City, Overland Park neighbors Leawood. There, the median household income was $87,629, according to Data USA. Overland Park ranked 132nd.

Which suburbs are the most envied in America?

According to Moving Feedback, the top 10 suburbs in the U.S. envied for their lifestyle are:

Calabasas, Calif. Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Huntington Bay, N.Y. SouthPark, N.C. Forest Acres, S.C. Sugar Land, Texas Alpharetta, Ga. Alamo Heights, Texas Mercer Island, Wash. McLean, Va.