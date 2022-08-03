Kansas rejects weakening of abortion rights in ballot initiative

Voters in Kansas rejected an amendment that would have weakened protections for abortion in the state, a huge win for reproductive rights advocates in the first test at the ballot box since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2 would not have banned abortion in the state, but a yes vote “would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion” and opened the door for the Republican-controlled legislature to pass further restrictions. At the time the Associated Press called the race, the no vote was winning by more than 20 points.

The initiative was an attempt to overturn a 2019 decision by the Kansas state Supreme Court, which ruled 6-1 that the state constitution “enables a woman to make decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life, including the decision whether to continue a pregnancy.”

Due in large part to that decision, Kansas continued to ensure abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in late June that access to the procedure is not protected by the U.S. constitution. Republican-controlled states bordering Kansas, such as Oklahoma and Missouri, now have near-total bans in place, making it a safe haven for neighboring populations.

A billboard urges Kansans to vote "no" on a proposed amendment to Kansas constitution that would assert there is no right to abortion, in Lenexa, Kansas City, Kansas, U.S., July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Gabriella Borter

“This historic victory was the result of a groundswell of grassroots support and a broad coalition of reasonable, thoughtful Kansans across the state who put health care over politics," Planned Parenthood Great Plains CEO Emily Wales said in a statement. "We have seen the devastation caused by a loss of access to abortion in neighboring states and tonight, Kansans saw through the deception of anti-abortion interests to ensure people in their state retained their rights. Now, more than ever, our work continues."

The victory comes in a state that former President Donald Trump won by 15 points in 2020. It also comes after Republican legislators specifically placed the initiative on the primary ballot, hoping the usual turnout — smaller and more conservative than November’s general election, with fewer unaffiliated voters going to the polls — would help the amendment succeed. The limited polling in the race had indicated a tight race, with a July survey finding 47% in favor of the amendment, 43% opposed and 10% undecided.

Polls show that most Americans want abortion to be legal, and Democrats hope the issue will motivate voters to support their candidates this November. The victory comes on the same day the Justice Department announced it was suing Idaho over a restrictive abortion law the federal government says prevents emergency room doctors from providing pregnant patients adequate care.

While Kansas has consistently voted Republican for president and the U.S. Senate for decades, there have been Democrats in statewide office, including current Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who won election in 2018 by defeating Republican Kris Kobach, the controversial former secretary of state. Kelly, who opposed the amendment, will face Republican attorney general Derek Schmidt this fall.

A July Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 54% of Americans said abortion is “a constitutional right that women in all states should have some access to,” versus 30% who said individual states should be allowed to outlaw it. In a poll taken over the weekend, 43% percent of Americans said they felt Democrats would do a better job on abortion, versus 30% who said Republicans would.

Kansas is only the first state to vote on the issue in 2022, as other abortion-related initiatives will be on the ballot this November in California, Kentucky, Montana, Vermont and likely Michigan. Additionally, gubernatorial contests in states like Pennsylvania are likely to affect the legality of the procedure.