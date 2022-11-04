Kansas appeals court affirms order saying Shawn Parcells can't do autopsies unsupervised

The Kansas Court of Appeals on Oct. 28 affirmed the 2020 court order that banned Topeka native Shawn Parcells, a former private coroner who illegally performed autopsies without credentials, from doing that without the supervision of a physician.

The Kansas Court of Appeals on Oct. 28 affirmed the court order issued in 2020 banning Topeka native Shawn Parcells, a former private coroner who illegally performed autopsies without credentials, from conducting autopsies without the supervision of a physician.

The order involved was issued in 2020 by Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher, who subsequently — as part of a consent agreement last August — banned Parcells from doing business in Kansas.

Parcells, 43, was an inmate Friday in the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth serving a federal prison sentence linked to a separate criminal case, and is scheduled to be released Jan. 17, 2027, according to federal prison records.

2020 order came in suit issued by Board of Healing Arts

The Kansas Court of Appeals affirmed Christopher's 2020 ruling in an unpublished opinion issued Oct. 28, said Susan Gile, acting executive director and operations manager for the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts.

KSBHA was the plaintiff in the civil case involved. Parcells was the defendant.

Christopher's 2020 decision granted a KSBHA motion seeking summary judgment in the case in its favor and took steps that included ordering Parcells to not perform autopsies without the supervision of a doctor licensed to perform medicine and surgery in Kansas.

A summary judgment is a court order without a full trial.

Parcells has also been defendant in criminal cases

A former resident of Leawood in Johnson County, Parcells was sentenced last September to serve five years, nine months in prison on a federal conviction for wire fraud.

Parcells pleaded guilty to that charge in exchange for the dismissal of nine other counts of wire fraud, all of which had been filed against him as part of an indictment that contended he falsely led clients to think they would receive an autopsy report from a pathologist, though he lacked the necessary medical credentials.

Parcells was also convicted last November in Wabaunsee County of three counts each of theft and criminal desecration linked to autopsies he performed there in 2014 and 2015. He is yet to be sentenced in those cases.

Parcells graduated from Topeka West High School

Parcells formerly operated Topeka-based National Autopsy Services. He is a Topeka native and a 1998 graduate of Topeka West High School, according to previous Topeka Capital-Journal reporting.

Parcells made news in 2014 when he and another private professional conducted an autopsy on behalf of his family for Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo.

The fatal shooting of Brown sparked daily protests that called international attention to national issues that included racial disparities and the militarization of police departments.

