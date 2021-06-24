Kansas approves the state’s first-ever express toll lanes on Johnson County highway

A project to build express toll lanes on U.S. 69 in Overland Park can officially move forward after a panel of Kansas lawmakers and Gov. Laura Kelly granted final approval to the project Thursday.

The bipartisan panel granted the project, which is part of the statewide Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, unanimous approval.

“This project isn’t just for Overland Park though we appreciate Overland Park’s work on it,” said Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican. “It’s for the entire region.”

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 10-2 to add the express toll lanes to help fund the expansion of the highway, sending it to the state for final approval. The highway will be widened to six lanes from 103rd to 151st streets, with tolls collected only on one lane in each direction. The other lanes will remain free.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Turnpike Authority board unanimously approved the plan and will provide the tolling services, said Ann Melton, a KDOT spokeswoman.

KDOT officials vowed that the highway expansion will now be the department’s top development priority.

“We really expect this to be a huge investment for the future,” said Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach.

The state and city will work together on details, with a goal to begin construction in 2022, said Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz.

The first phase includes construction north of 151st Street, at a cost of $300 million. The toll revenue would pay for Overland Park’s $20 million contribution to that work. It could take until 2042 to collect that sum.

Plans call for the highway to eventually be expanded south to 179th Street.

The highway will have the first express toll lanes in Kansas. The model can be found in other metro areas, like Denver and Dallas. Typically, the far left lane is the only one tolled.

Tolls would be collected digitally, with drivers charged after their K-Tag or license plate is scanned.

Rates would fluctuate, rising when there is greater demand. KDOT estimates that rush hour toll rates likely would be between 25 cents and 32 cents per mile, lower than the national average of 56 cents.

Story continues

When studying the feasibility of the project, KDOT determined the express lanes option would be $85 million cheaper than a traditional widening, which would have required more roadwork and bridges to be constructed.

The entire project is estimated to cost $655 million.

The stretch of U.S. 69 is the most congested four-lane highway in the state, according to a traffic analysis. Officials expect traffic volume to double by 2040, as more people move to southern Johnson County.

In addition to adding the new lanes, the project includes reconfiguring the interchanges at Blue Valley Parkway and at Interstate 435. Improvements would be made to cross streets and pavement, and bridges would be reconstructed.

The idea of adding tolls on the highway has gained some opposition from residents, who worry the system favors the wealthy and will not meet future traffic needs. Others, though, have favored the model that charges only those who wish to pay the toll for a faster commute.