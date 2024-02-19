Kansas arrests Florida man for alleged election fraud in No Labels party petition

A Florida man accused of forging signatures on petitions to get a new political party officially recognized in Kansas has been arrested.

George Andrews, 30 of Dade City, Florida, was arrested on Feb. 10 and has been charged with two counts of election perjury and 28 counts of election forgery for allegedly forging signatures on petitions to make “No Labels” an officially recognized political party in Kansas, according to a news release.

“The arrested individual was part of a scheme to defraud Kansas voters by placing their forged signatures on petitions. In Kansas, we take election fraud seriously, and we will prosecute every case where the evidence indicates a crime has been committed beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said in a statement.

Andrews will appear in Johnson County District Court if he is extradited to Kansas.

He is also facing legal troubles in Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Andrews and another person allegedly submitted 133 invalid petitions in multiple Florida counties for an abortion rights ballot initiative on Feb. 6.

No Labels is a bipartisan political party founded in 2009 and is on par with the Libertarian Party in terms of the party’s size.

It was recognized as a political party in Kansas in January after submitting a petition containing the signatures of registered voters equal to 2% of the total votes cast in the 2022 statewide gubernatorial general election.

The arrest comes following an investigation by the state’s attorney general’s office.