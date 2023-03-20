Kansas authorities identify couple in double homicide; suspects arrested in Michigan

Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide investigation in Junction City, Kansas over the weekend.

The victims were a married couple identified as 75-year-old Valerie Krissman and 80-year-old Roland Krissman. They were found dead in their Junction City home Saturday night, a Junction City police spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Junction City police said in a social media post that two Junction City residents, 33-year-old Steven Pierce and 29-year-old Kallie Peters, were pulled over and arrested by Michigan State Police.

Junction City police detectives had received warrants for both Pierce and Peters on suspicion of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and felony theft in connection with the homicide investigation, according to the social media post.

It is unknown if the suspects knew the victims or what was stolen. A Junction City police spokesperson would not provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Pierce and Peters are being held in Michigan and will be extradited to Kansas.