Kansas authorities investigate double homicide after man, woman found dead inside home

The Junction City Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Saturday night.

Junction City officers conducted a welfare check call around 8:20 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. 1st St., a social media post from the department read.

Officers found a 75-year-old woman and 80-year-old man, both from Junction City, dead inside the home, police said.

The deaths are being are investigated as homicides and the names of the two are being withheld until family is notified, the post read.

Junction City police says there is no ongoing threat to the public and it is unknown if police are looking for suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912, or submit a tip to the Junction City/ Geary County Crime stoppers. Those leaving tips are advised to reference JCPD case number 2023-05269.