Kansas couple arrested after police seize 5,000 suspected fentanyl pills, guns at home

A Kansas couple were arrested after a search warrant led authorities to seize thousands of pills believed to be fentanyl along with guns and stolen property at a Salina home Tuesday.

The Salina Police Department named the man and woman arrested as 36-year-old Gregory Walburn and 28-year-old Chelsea Walburn, both of Salina, according to a news release.

SWAT officers and detectives from the Salina Police Department along with agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at 827 Mike Drive during an investigation into the possible distribution of fentanyl pills, according to the release.

Authorities seized over 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills thought to be fentanyl, half an ounce of methamphetamine, two handguns, ammo and property believed to be stolen, according to the release.

Both were arrested on suspicion of six counts of aggravated endangering of a child, distribution of opiates, possession of opiates, two counts of Kansas tax stamp violation, possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to the news release.