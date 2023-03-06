Kansas authorities seize over 9,000 counterfeit pills thought to be fentanyl

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop and pursuit led to Kansas authorities seizing thousands of possible Fentanyl pills.

Joel Hayes, 37, of Colorado Springs and Brenna Fitzgerald, 29, of Peyton, Colorado, were arrested, according to a news release from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started around 12:15 p.m. Thursday along I-70 in Dickinson County. A deputy from the sheriff’s office tried to stop a 2021 Toyota sedan Hayes and Fitzgerald were in for a traffic infraction, according to the release.

Hayes accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The chase left I-70 and continued south on Jeep Road, where the car crashed into a ditch after attempting turn onto a gravel driveway, the release said.

Hayes kept driving into a field until the car eventually stopped. He ran but was apprehended by authorities. Fitzgerald was taken to the Abilene hospital for injuries from the crash, the release added.

A search of the car found over 9,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be fentanyl, one and half pounds of methamphetamine, 84 grams of heroin, 34 grams of marijuana, two firearms and various tools stolen in Colorado Springs, according to the release.

Hayes was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on suspicion of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property and drug-related charges, the release said.

Hayes was also arrested on a warrant through the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado for failure to appear on drug and weapon related charges.

Fitzgerald was booked on suspicion of drug-related charges, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property, the release said.