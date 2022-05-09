Kansas bounty hunters sentenced over questionable bail enforcement tactics in Wichita

A pair of bounty hunters in trouble over their bail enforcement tactics in Wichita will each spend a year on probation.

Brian Krogmann and Andrew Saindon last week pleaded no contest to several misdemeanor crimes and were immediately sentenced, Sedgwick County District Court records show. The judge overseeing their cases, Tyler Roush, sentenced them to a year in jail then suspended the term and ordered each to serve a year on probation, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

Krogmann was convicted of failure to provide notice of intent to apprehend a fugitive, three counts of assault and two counts of criminal restraint. Saindon was convicted of two counts of assault and two counts of criminal restraint.

Neither of their lawyers immediately returned messages seeking comment Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the bounty hunters “failed to notify” law enforcement in Sedgwick County before they tried to apprehend a wanted man on Feb. 20, 2020. The pair also wrongfully restrained innocent people during the attempt, causing fear and “substantially” interfering with their freedoms, prosecutors contended.

An affidavit released by the court described Krogmann and Saindon bursting into a woman’s east Wichita apartment to look for the fugitive, forcing people inside to lie on the ground, handcuffing them and telling them they were under arrest.

They threatened at least one woman with a gun, made another sit in their SUV and took another for a drive to find the wanted man, telling her if she refused to go “she would be in trouble” for aiding and abetting a felon, the affidavit says.

In a later Nov. 2, 2020, bail enforcement attempt, Krogmann allegedly pointed “AR-15 style rifle” equipped with a scope at a woman who opened her front door, a second affidavit says.

The incidents weren’t the only ones in which Krogmann and Saindon were accused of overstepping their authority as bail enforcement agents. A 2021 Marion County Record article details other instances also associated with their search for the fugitive where they engaged in apprehension tactics that prompted a formal complaint from at least one woman.

Krogmann and Saindon were both licensed by the state to act as bail enforcement agents and operated Precision Investigations in Wichita when the incidents occurred, court records show.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against the pair in April 2021. They pleaded no contest and were sentenced on May 5, court records show.