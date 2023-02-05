Kansas boy dead after being thrown out of SUV, man seriously injured in crash Saturday

A boy is dead after after a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Jewell County, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs said.

The collision was reported just before midnight at around 11:57 p.m. near the city park in Mankato, Kansas. Elliott Whiteside, 18, of Tryon, North Carolina, was southbound on 101 N. McRoberts Street in a 2011 Toyota 4Runner, the report said.

A juvenile boy, from Mankato, was a passenger in the SUV with Whiteside. KHP did not disclose the age of the boy in the crash log.

For unknown reasons, Whiteside’s vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch. The 4Runner was airborne for about 20 feet before landing and striking a tree, the crash log said.

The juvenile boy was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene. Whiteside suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center, according to the crash log.