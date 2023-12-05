Kansas breeder sues Olathe pet owner for defamation after sick dog dies

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe woman’s dog gets sick and eventually dies. In spite of her grief, she’s the one who gets sued, after she used Facebook to see if other dog owners using the breeder had experienced similar issues.

The south-central Kansas breeder sued the grieving pet owner for defamation. Now, the lawsuit has been thrown out, though the breeder’s attorney says the case isn’t over yet.

Toby is Mary Dixon’s first border collie.

“It’s one thing to lose a family pet, it’s another to lose the teammate that you competed with,” she said.

Overland Park veterinary technician warns of respiratory illness for dogs

Dixon says she used to bring Toby to Olathe North High School to play and practice catching the frisbee.

She bought him in 2015 from “Nightshades Border Collies,” near Wichita.

“He was sick unfortunately when I got him,” Dixon said.

About two years later, she says Toby suffered multiple seizures in one night.

“That is a terrible thing to watch. they’re not breathing. they’re tense they lose bladder control,” she said.

Dixon said she reached out to the breeder on Facebook for help, got blocked and that’s when she started her own page, asking for information.

“People posted horrible stories, people asking questions themselves, about hip dysplasia.

In a way it became a support group,” Dixon said.

In early 2023, the owners of Nightshade Border Collies sued Dixon for defamation.

Jerry Bogle is their Attorney. He said Merry and Amy Gumm are located in Cowley County where the lawsuit was filed.

Mystery illness sickens dogs in several US states. Here’s what you need to know

“They are not negative about people who are humane society activists. No one could like dogs more than they do,” Bogle said.

Bogle said he has a 13-page petition with 70 paragraphs, showing Facebook comments that were negative about his clients.

“These negative things that were being said were not accurate and as a result it was causing them, number one, to reduce their livelihood and to defame them,” Bogle said. “Number two, to defame them, not only in the area of their business, but also as to people that they knew.”

But a Cowley County judge threw out the lawsuit, ruling in a pre-trial motion that Dixon and others named in the lawsuit were protected by a state law because their “claims concern defendants’ exercise of free speech.”

The judge also rejected a claim of business defamation ruling “it is not recognized under Kansas law.”

As for defamation itself, the judge said Dixon and others expressed their “own views, opinions, beliefs or experience based on numerous other posts on social media, their own experiences or those reported by others” including other customers of the breeder.

The judge also rejected a claim of business defamation ruling “it is not recognized under Kansas law.”

As for defamation itself, the judge said Dixon and others expressed their “own views, opinions, beliefs or experiences based on numerous other posts on social media, their own experiences or those reported by others” including other customers of the breeder.

The judge added the breeder had failed to show damages.

“I feel vindicated,” Dixon said.

The judge ordered the breeder to pay the defendants nearly $35,000 in legal fees.

The breeder has appealed the order.

“And when we win the appeal, those fees will disappear,” Bogle said.

After the seizures, she says Toby got worse. They tried changing his diet, medication, eventually putting him in a muzzle 24/7.

Dixon says he attacked their other dogs and the family, that’s when a behavior vet told her there was nothing more she could do and was forced to put Toby down.

“I couldn’t keep anybody safe anymore, it was terrible. as soon as I put him down, I wanted him back, because he was my teammate,” Dixon said.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Dixon found room in her heart for a new border collie, Kip.

“”He definitely looks like Toby,” Dixon said.

She got him from a different breeder in Mississippi.

Dixon’s page is still running, and she feels like it’s helping people.

“In some ways, I feel like my page is helping but it’s also like Yelp,” Dixon said. “If you’ve had a bad experience, you can post something on Yelp and what was happening on my page wasn’t any different.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.