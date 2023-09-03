Kansas BTK serial killer a suspect in Oklahoma cold cases; police seek public’s help

The notorious BTK serial killer is suspected in decades-old crimes in Oklahoma, and law enforcement there wants the public’s help solving them.

Never-before seen drawings from BTK, showing barns and silos in the backgrounds of torture scenes, may hold the key to identifying the cases that involve a missing person and other homicides, CNN reports.

BTK — whose real name is Dennis Rader — is under investigation in the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney and several other unsolved cases, said the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Kinney was last seen in 1976 at a laundromat in Pawkhuska, a northern Oklahoma town.

Law enforcement is asking the public to help identify the barns and silos in areas across Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri possibly involved in Kinney’s disappearance and BTK’s other crimes.

Rader says the 10 homicides in the Wichita, Kan. area which he’s admitted committing from the 1970s to the 1990s are all the only ones he was involved in. He’s serving 10 consecutive life sentences in those cases, and his earliest release date is in 2180.

But Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden — who has recently interviewed Rader — hopes that the trove of sketches, which authorities obtained after his 2005 arrest, will help prove otherwise.

The drawings obtained by CNN show several of Rader’s victims.

Authorities also say that recent communication was intercepted from Rader leads them to believe there may be some hidden items in old barns.

Virden said that by releasing the drawings, “someone might recognize one of these barns or the unique features in them, or the closeness of the silo to the barn or possibly might have even found items that they didn’t know why were there that could be very important in this case.”

“Even if the barn’s not there anymore. We would still like that information,” he added.

In letters to Wichita-area media before his capture in 2005, Rader referred to himself as “BTK,” which among other things stood for “bind, torture, kill.”