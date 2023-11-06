Kansas Citian charged with killing man over disagreement about pizza, charges show

A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting another man during a disagreement about pizza, court records show.

Anthony T. Adams, who was born in 1971, faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kansas City police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue.

They found the victim, David E. Clark, 44, sitting on the couch just inside the front door. His right pant leg was cut and a tourniquet was tied around his upper right thigh, according to court records. There was a handgun on the coffee table and magazine next to it. A spent bullet was under the TV stand.

Adams, who was also standing in the front room, “spontaneously uttered ‘it was an accident, it was an accident,’” according to a probable cause statement.

Police also located a witness, who said by the time he arrived at the home that evening, Adams and Clark were already there.

“They were hanging out and the suspect was sitting in a chair just outside the kitchen and the victim was sitting on the couch holding a slice of pizza,” the probable cause statement reads.

The witness said he then went to leave, according to the probable cause statement. As he was walking out the door, he heard a loud bang. Adams then walked outside and told the witness to call 911. However, the witness said he could not because he didn’t have his phone on him.

The witness told police the shooting was “bull shit,” because “it was over the victim going to the ice box and having a slice of pizza,” according to the charging documents.

Body camera footage taken from officers who initially responded to the scene show Adams on numerous occasions apologized and said the shooting was an accident and that the victim had been drunk.

911 recordings show Adams said multiple times that he shot Clark when he called for help.

Adams’ bond review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

In Clark’s obituary, loved ones said he was born and raised in Kansas City, and graduated from Southwest High School.

“David obtained several certificates from training programs such as refrigeration and cooling,” the obituary reads. “However, his most significant accomplishment was going to New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina and helping those in need. David had a huge heart. “