These Kansas Citians’ college teams qualified for the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament

The stage is set for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament — and on it stand 35 Kansas City-area natives whose teams are competing for a national title.

With the first round of the tournament starting Thursday, and all first- and second-round matches broadcast on ESPN+, here’s a rundown of matchups featuring these nearly three-dozen former KC-area standouts:

In Thursday’s matches:

Western Michigan vs. No. 7 seed Auburn (Thursday, 3 p.m.):

Bel Zimmerman, pin hitter (Auburn, Liberty North High)





Sydney Handel, libero (Auburn, Lee’s Summit West)





Eastern Illinois vs. No. 6 seed Marquette (Thursday, 3:30 p.m.):

Carsen Murray, middle blocker (Marquette, Blue Springs South)

No. 5 seed Penn State vs. Yale (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.):

Betsy Goodenow, right-side hitter (Yale, Saint Thomas Aquinas)

Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 4 seed Florida (Thursday, 6 p.m.):

Anna Dixon, outside hitter/middle blocker (Florida, Louisburg)





No. 7 seed Iowa State vs. Hawaii (Thursday, 6 p.m.):

Brooke Stonestreet, libero (Iowa State, DeSoto)

No. 2 seed Louisville vs. Wright State (Thursday, 6 p.m.):

Ayden Bartlett, libero/def. specialist (Louisville, Leavenworth)





No. 2 seed Texas vs. Texas A&M (Thursday, 6 p.m.):

Alayna Pearson, libero/def. specialist (Texas A&M, Blue Valley Northwest)





Wofford vs. No. 2 seed Kentucky (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.):

Brooklyn DeLye, outside hitter (Kentucky, Washburn Rural)

Omaha at No. 4 seed Kansas (Thursday, 7 p.m.):

Morgan DeBow, middle blocker/right side hitter (Omaha, BV North)

Rachel Fairbanks, outside hitter (Omaha, Lansing)

Caroline Bien, outside hitter/libero (Kansas, Saint Thomas Aquinas)

Kennedy Farris, libero/def. specialist (Kansas, Lansing)

Bryn McGehe, def. specialist (Kansas, Platte County)





Kim Whetstone, middle blocker (Kansas, Bonner Springs)





Kaiti Parks, middle blocker (Kansas, Olathe Northwest)





Camryn Turner, setter (Kansas, Topeka Seaman)

Aisha Aiono, middle blocker (Kansas, Liberty)

No. 1 seed Wisconsin vs. Jackson State (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.):

CC Crawford, middle blocker (Wisconsin, Lansing)





In Friday’s matches:

No. 6 seed Utah State vs. Minnesota (Friday, 4 p.m.):

Calissa Minatee, middle blocker (Minnesota, North Kansas City)





Elise McGhie, setter (Minnesota, St. Teresa’s Academy)





Georgia vs. No. 5 seed Arizona State (Friday, 5:30 p.m.):

Jaden Ravnsborg, libero (Arizona State, Mill Valley)

Pepperdine vs. No. 5 seed Dayton (Friday, 6 p.m.):

Brynn McGhie, setter (Pepperdine, St. Teresa’s Academy)

Alyssa Miller, setter (Dayton, Blue Valley West)

No. 8 seed Houston vs. UC Santa Barbara (Friday, 6:30 p.m.):

Ashlyn Bellamy, outside hitter (Houston, Lee’s Summit)





Andi Kreiling, middle blocker (UC Santa Barbara, Kearney)





Colgate vs. No. 3 seed Creighton (Friday, 6:30 p.m.):

Harper Snyder, middle blocker (Colgate, Lee’s Summit)





Ellie Bolton, defensive specialist (Creighton, St. James Academy)





Jaya Johnson, middle blocker (Creighton, Olathe South)





Ava Martin, outside hitter (Creighton, Saint Thomas Aquinas)

Ellie Bichelmeyer, right-side hitter (Creighton, St. Teresa’s Academy)





Ava TeStrake, right-side hitter/outside hitter (Creighton, Olathe West)





Morgan Colangelo, def. specialist (Creighton, Blue Valley West)





Kendra Wait, setter (Creighton, Gardner Edgerton)

No. 3 seed Arkansas vs. Stephen F. Austin (Friday, 7 p.m.):

Jill Gillen, outside hitter (Arkansas, Barstow)



