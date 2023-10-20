Kansas Citians can now get doughnuts in this 1940s streetcar. And maybe someday a beer?

For months, patrons have been walking past the 1940s streetcar in the River Market, peeking in and asking Andrew Cameron, owner of Donutology, when his newest location would open.

The former occupant, gift shop and cafe company Made in KC, moved out of the 426 Delaware St. spot this summer.

“This is a cornerstone in the River Market,” said Deborah Reiman, an area resident who stopped by on opening morning to have a doughnut on the streetcar’s patio. “To see it unoccupied was sad.”

But on Friday Cameron woke up, opened his new sprinkle-covered patio umbrellas and watched his first customers walk up to the streetcar’s ordering window at 7 a.m.

The new Donutology location is right off the modern streetcar line, near Betty Rae’s Ice Cream and local coffee business Thou Mayest.

While Donutology’s second location serves flavors found at its original 1009 Westport Road spot — fruity pebbles, old fashioned, pumpkin spice — he has more plans for the streetcar spot.

He hopes to get his liquor license soon so he can begin serving breakfast cocktails. On Friday he teased a doughnut beer in the works.

Announcement forthcoming.

“We’ve been talking with some other local distilleries about some other collaborations we can do,” Cameron said.

Before the trolley housed glazed doughnuts and iced coffee, it ran Kansas City’s rails from 1947 to 1957. Later, from 2006 to 2016, “Trolley Tom” was on display at Union Station. Then Denver-based developer and owner of the streetcar, Epoch Developments, moved it to the River Market.

In 2018, Made in KC moved in and began selling flavored lattes from the trolley’s walk-up window.

A new Donutology location

Meanwhile, Cameron knew he wanted to expand his business, but he wanted his next spot to have some sort of offbeat flair.

He appreciates the funky art deco style of his original shop. His Westport location moved into the site of a former dry cleaning business, which had occupied the brick building since the ‘40s.

“It had to be in a vibrant neighborhood,” Cameron said. “Something that nobody would really think of to do.”

Earlier this year, Made in KC, which sells Donutology doughnuts in their cafes, approached Cameron about taking over.

“No-brainer,” Cameron said.

River Market residents who frequented the Made in KC coffee shop won’t be deprived of caffeine, either. Like his other store, the new Donutology will serve specialty coffee drinks. While Donutology sells regular-sized doughnuts, it’s known for its miniature version of the pastry, which comes in flavors like candied bacon and s’mores.

Cameron said little construction was required to transform it into a doughnut shop. He added some colorful window wraps but kept the interior tables from Made in KC.

“We’re just excited to be here,” Cameron said. “The River Market’s a happening area.”

The trolley location will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.