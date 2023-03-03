Kansas City 18-year-old charged with murder in gas station shooting that killed other teen

Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday that an 18-year-old held in detention for nearly one year was certified to stand trial as an adult in the fatal shooting of another teen that unfolded on Kansas City’s East Side.

Shyrone H. Daniels, of Kansas City, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in Jackson County Circuit Court. He is accused of killing 17-year-old Desmond Matthews at a gas station in January 2022.

Daniels, who was also 17 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in March 2022 and ordered held in Jackson County Juvenile Detention. On Wednesday, Daniels’ case was dismissed from juvenile court. He was being held without bond in Jackson County jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit made by a Kansas City homicide detective, the shooting occurred at the BP gas station at 3027 Van Brunt Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2022.

Responding police officers found Matthews inside a silver Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was treated on scene but declared dead once emergency medical personnel arrived.

Right before the shooting, surveillance video from the gas station showed Matthews enter the store and pick items for purchase as two people, including Daniels, walked inside.

There was a confrontation between Matthews and Daniels in one of the aisles, according to court documents, before Matthews passed him and walked toward the cash register. That’s when Daniels allegedly pulled a gun from his sweatshirt pocket and pointed it at Matthews.

Video shows Matthews being shot in the neck and upper back as he runs out through the north-facing exit. He returned fire with a gun toward the store’s front door while running away, according to charging documents.

Detectives were led to Daniels as a suspect based on video surveillance from the store as well as eyewitnesses. One witness told investigators that Daniels referred to the victim by the nickname “Dezo” and said Matthews was “having problems” with him.

Online court records listed no defense attorney for Daniels as of Thursday.