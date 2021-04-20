Kansas City activists on Chauvin verdict: ‘Finally, there’s some sense of justice’

1 / 4

Kansas City activists on Chauvin verdict: ‘Finally, there’s some sense of justice’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Moore, Lisa Gutierrez
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas City activists who protested last year after George Floyd’s death exulted in the news Tuesday that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder.

“Finally, there’s some sense of justice in America when a Black man is killed,” said attorney and activist Stacy Shaw.

Chauvin’s conviction is “exactly what needed to happen,” said Lora McDonald, executive director of MORE2, a local social justice organization.

“I don’t want to call it justice because George Floyd is still dead and the police department still clearly has a lot of work to do, both there and just policing across the nation.

“So this is a glimmer that you can get a conviction in this type of case. And yet it’s a really tiny, tiny percent of officers that even make it to trial. And even a tinier percentage that get convicted. So this is like a needle in a haystack victory, I guess.”

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, lit a firestorm of anger and protests across the country and in Kansas City. Over several days in late May and early June, thousands gathered near the Country Club Plaza, chanting and marching with signs about racial justice and police brutality.

For three consecutive nights, Kansas City police fired tear gas into crowds. More than 150 people were arrested.

Kansas City activist Justice Horn helped organize last summer’s demonstrations here.

“What this verdict means here locally is that, for so many of us, especially Black Americans, we see ourselves or someone we love in this case,” Horn said. “This case is going to send a signal far, not only here locally, but nationally, on how the American justice system views a Black life.”

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest.

The jury deliberated 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict Tuesday.

But some said the verdict won’t change how police interact with people of color. That will take reform of the system and more people willing to work for that cause.

“I think that it is a mistake to look at the outcome of this trial and make an inference on the state of America,” said Brandon Henderson, who last May was the new student body president at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and was tear-gassed during the protests on the Plaza.

“The system that killed George Floyd will be preserved regardless. So convicting Derek Chauvin is not going to make my life safer or any other Black person’s life safer, because the institution of policing has not changed. ”

And Shaw pointed to a recent case of a Black person killed by police in Kansas City.

On March 25, a Kansas City police officer fatally shot Malcolm D. Johnson, 31, at a gas station at 63rd and Prospect Avenue. Johnson had shot the officer in the leg, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell said Tuesday. The case file will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Activists have decried other Kansas City police shootings including the homicides of Terrance Bridges, Cameron Lamb, Donnie Sanders and Ryan Stokes — all Black men and at least three were unarmed when they were shot.

To ensure this movement maintains a coalition behind it, Horn said, “it needs to be everybody’s issue.”

Stronger voices

The verdict in Minnesota, is not “any kind of watershed moment in the United States,” said Henry Service, a Kansas City attorney and activist.

“To me, all that tells me is that for a conviction, you need multiple witnesses, you need a video recording of the police doing it, you need someone begging for their literal life on camera with people saying right there ‘you’re killing him.’”

But what has changed, the city’s activists say, is the local response to racism. Organizing has evolved from the highly visible summer protests to a months-long political protest on the lawn of City Hall for the houseless to quieter strategies.

Shaw called the Floyd protests of last year an “awakening” for some about police brutality happening here that “expanded into a larger conversation about Black liberation and resistance to oppression of marginalized people.”

The protests “inalterably changed me,” said Shaw. “I think that also it’s changed the fabric of Kansas City and it’s awakening a consciousness in people regarding racial inequity and oppression. You’ve seen such a huge resurgence in activism with young people, older people across issues.”

Shaw recalled one occasion when she was involved in a protest outside Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ house.

“I don’t want to be yelling at politicians anymore,” she said. “We’re just going to make sure that they go on to their next adventure.”

McDonald worked 20 hours a day last summer communicating with people who reached out to her and MORE2 on social media, via email and on its website. People were eager to do something, anything.

Not everyone who reached out is still involved, but a core group of activists continue their efforts, she said.

“The ones who stayed, they’re with us. And there’s a lot of energy still around that. So we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

McDonald’s group is one of many local organizations who are advocating for local control of the Kansas City Police Department, which is currently controlled by a board appointed by the governor. They have also called for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation. New leadership, they argue, is necessary to fix the fractured relationship between the city’s police and its Black residents.

Activists also want to see a significant cut to the police department’s $273 million budget.

Beyond demonstrating in the streets, activists are showing up to City Council meetings, working on policy changes and organizing political campaigns.

Shaw saw evidence of the momentum continuing in new faces at a vigil Sunday night in Kansas City ahead of the Chauvin decision.

“What’s unique about Kansas City is that our resistance never stopped.”

Recommended Stories

  • Celebration and tears: Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin found guilty

    George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Coronavirus-Denier Ted Nugent Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

    “I got the Chinese s**t,” the Trump-loving musician said in a Facebook live video filled with racist slurs.

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • Black lawmakers revive calls for justice for victims of police violence after Chauvin verdict

    Cori Bush says: ‘This was accountability but it was not justice. Justice for us is saving lives’

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • The Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Show Was a Star-Studded Ode to New York City

    The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Vogue profiled a 22 year-old Michael Kors in 1981, he told the magazine, “I want to make clothes that won’t date.” Forty years later, while celebrating his brand’s anniversary, the manifestation has come true.For his digital show—a star-studded event featuring Broadway stars, supermodels like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Helena Christensen, plus a surprise appearance by Naomi Campbell—the New York designer heralded a return to slick city dressing, utilizing the Theater District as its backdrop.The show stream began with an intro filmed at Sardi’s, with Zoom boxes lighting up the restaurant’s famed portraits. Broadway legends like Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Marisa Tomei, and a muted Bette Midler warmed up the crowd with both jokes about Hamilton and Laura Benanti’s famous vocal range, plus facts about Broadway’s economic impact and importance to New York City.NYFW: Barry Manilow Sang ‘Copacabana’ at Michael Kors’ Show. It Was Amazing.Marisa Tomei remembered her first Michael Kors piece—a red leather jacket—and Cynthia Nixon let us know that in the 2018/2019 season, Broadway supported over 100,000 local jobs. (Kors urged viewers to support The Actors Fund, and both Kors and his company donated to the safety net organization for performing arts workers.)And then came the runway, which was filmed on the empty city streets of the Theater District. With a backdrop filled with marquees, Kors tapped the kind of model cast one can have on standby only after working for as long as he has. Bella Hadid wore a fire engine red patent leather coat and matching mini dress and Karen Elson had on a sharply tailored checkered overcoat. Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Carolyn Murphy all wore floor-length metallic dresses—Going Out Clothes, all caps. Bella Hadid walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images Some of the pieces were reissued versions of older ones first seen on the runway in the ’90s. Mika Schneider wore a zebra printed mini skirt suit that was inspired by one Helena Christensen wore while modeling Kors’ 1994 collection.So yes, the pieces were timeless in that way all well-tailored, long-lined clothing is. Kors runs a well-oiled machine. He took few risks, but he’s never been a daredevil in his designs. Naomi Campbell walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images As Kors told Vogue recently, “There’s a part of me that’s very pragmatic, and then there’s a part of me that’s silly and indulgent.”For pragmatism: there was built-up power suiting, armor-like puffer coats, and cashmere sweaters. Nearly anyone could wear those pieces. And then there were the pops of fancy: mini dresses with up-to-there slits, glitter jumpsuits, Naomi Campbell strutting slow and steady in a shimmering black gown. Irina Shayk. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It was an ode to that fabled New York woman you hear about in Odyssey songs—fitting for a man who once skipped his Long Island high school prom to party at Studio 54. That gal about town fantasy of the city—which looks nothing like the pared-down reality we’ve been living in for the past 13 months—inspires countless moves to New York. Broadway is vital to the city’s recovery and economy, sure, but so are the clothes Kors makes that reflect those hopes and dreams. Helena Christensen walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show in Times Square on April 08, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images There has been a lot of talk lately about how we will dress post-pandemic; Kors is clearly Team Keep Calm and Carry On. He’ll make a deal with you: no sweatpants at the office anymore. But you can feel comfortable in his amped-up basics, which ooze that type of easy and unfussy glamour he’s so well known for. Carolyn Murphy. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • These changes to Sundance Square parking may help traffic in downtown Fort Worth

    In an effort to curb congestion on downtown streets, Sundance Square will charge for all valet parking and is encouraging visitors to self park in lots on the edge of the restaurant and shopping district.

  • Basketball star Scottie Pippen pays emotional tribute after death of 33-year-old son

    ‘Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA’

  • UN to provide food to Venezuela children amid crisis

    The World Food Programme aims to feed 1.5m children by the end of 2023 to combat growing malnutrition.

  • Endeavor plans to raise over $500 million in IPO

    Entertainment giant Endeavor takes second swing at an IPO planning to raise over $500 million for the owner of talent agency WME.

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • Biden calls George Floyd’s family to pray for them ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict

    ‘He was just letting us know that he was praying for us, hoping that everything will come out to be OK,’ Philonise Floyd tells the TODAY Show

  • The state of Washington DC statehood: What House Democrats are proposing and why it will probably fail

    Democrats call it fixing systemic inequality that is critical to achieving racial justice. Republicans call it a power grab to pack Congress, writes Justin Vallejo

  • Seven Minnesota counties enter state of emergency ahead of Chauvin verdict

    Tim Walz says local and state resources ‘exhausted’ by Brooklyn Centre killing

  • Asia Today: Indian opposition leader positive for COVID-19

    Rahul Gandhi, an opposition Congress party leader and scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi family, says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Gandhi last week called off political rallies in West Bengal state where provincial elections are being held. On Monday, another top Congress party leader and former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, also tested positive and was hospitalized as a precaution.