Kansas City area barbecue’s bittersweet closing after two decades: ‘We had a good run’

As a new North Kansas City barbecue opens its doors, another one is closing.

Phil and Linda Hopkins, owners of Smokin’ Guns BBQ & Catering at 1218 Swift St., said they are retiring. They will close the operation at the end of business on Nov. 11.

“It’s bittersweet. We are excited to see what this new chapter brings to our life but we are sad to leave the restaurant,” she said. “We had a good run for 20 years.”

The couple entered their first barbecue competition in 1997 and spent the next few years traveling the circuit and winning awards. Then they created their own line of rubs, regularly selling out.

In 2003, Phil quit his supervisor job to open the restaurant. Linda joined him three years later. The restaurant quadrupled in size after a decade.

They had 32 employees before the pandemic and are now down to 10. Like many restaurants, they have had trouble staffing the operation, so sales have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The menu includes burnt ends, brisket, ribs, pulled pork, Italian sausage, ham, turkey, smoked meat salads, barbecue pizza, smoked meatloaf, barbecue nachos and smoked wings. They will continue to sell their rubs and sauces online and through specialty stores.

Restaurant hours for the next three weeks will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

In a Facebook post, the couple thanked their son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Rachel Hopkins, for their “dedicated service.” They also thanked their friends and other family members, employees and customers.

“We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for your loyalty, your friendships, your smiles, the kind words. We will miss all of you.”

By 11:30 a.m Monday nearly 140 customers had posted comments. They included:

▪ “Job well done! Thank God you are keeping your products on the market. Even to this day, Smokin’ Guns (Hot) BBQ rub is my all-time favorite.”

▪ “This is heartbreaking! We love your restaurant and food! You will be greatly missed in NKC.”

▪ “Your pork was one of my favorite things about coming home. I wish I could make it once more before the end. Much love from Norway. So long and thanks for all the great food and memories.”

Meanwhile, North Kansas City gained a new barbecue when F325 BBQ opened Saturday at 1825 Buchanan St., joining several barbecues in the area.