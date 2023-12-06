Kansas City area BBQ joint closed when owners retired. Their sons will soon reopen it

Roscoe’s Barbeque, a Wyandotte County mainstay that closed in late 2022, plans to reopen in 2024.

Roscoe and Nick Davis are reviving the Edwardsville business started in 2009 by their parents, Roscoe and Mariann. Both sons worked at the restaurant for several years.

“It closed because they wanted to retire, but over the last year we’ve seen that there’s a need for it in the community,” said the younger Roscoe Davis.

The new Roscoe’s will be in the same location — 9711 Kaw Drive — with counter service and mostly the same menu.

“We are going to incorporate some new lunch items in the $10 to $20 range,” Roscoe said. “We want it to be a place where you can get an affordable and convenient lunch without a long wait. You get your sandwich and get back to work.”

They expect burnt ends to continue to be a big draw, along with ribs (“dry rub, falling-off-the-bone style”) and sausage, all of which are smoked on site. Sides are made fresh daily; options include cheesy corn, Frankie’s Taters (a potato-based casserole), coleslaw and beans.

Roscoe III, left, and Nick Davis plan to revive the restaurant started by their parents, Roscoe and Mariann Davis.

The Davis boys are doing some renovations to the interior but are shooting for a January opening. Hours will be Monday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on the weekends.

“We’re just trying to build a staple for the community,” Roscoe said. “A nice, warm, welcoming place for Edwardsville and the surrounding areas.”