Kansas City-area doughnut shop brings smack talk in football wager with Buffalo business

A Kansas City-area doughnut shop took up a wager with a bakery on the east coast. Sunday’s playoff game is on the line. Smack talk ensued.

Public Espresso, in Buffalo, New York, set the wager over Instagram on Wednesday, its founder holding a box of chicken wing doughnuts. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Chiefs in Kansas City, a Shawnee-based shop will have to pay up. But the loyal Chiefs fans aren’t expecting they’ll need to.

Johnny Chen at Mr. D’s Donuts accepted the challenge, agreeing to donate $500 to the Patricia Allen Fund benefiting John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. But if The Chiefs win, the Buffalo shop agreed to donate $500 to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

The mostly-friendly banter included a video posted by Public Espresso of Jackson Mahomes, the brother of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, dancing on the sidelines.

The Buffalo shop wrote: “Here’s hoping the Chiefs on-field performance is a little sharper this Sunday or it’s gonna be another easy win for our Buffalo Bills.”

Meanwhile, Mr. D’s Donuts took a jab at the Buffalo Bills record, which includes zero Super Bowl wins (The Chiefs have so far bagged two).

The Kansas City metro shop also announced a special doughnut available this week only.

The “Roasted Bills S’mores” includes, you guessed it, a flaming marshmallow buffalo.

Their disclaimer: no animals or people were injured in the process.

“Maybe just Bills fans’ egos.”

Kickoff for the AFC Divisional Playoff game is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.