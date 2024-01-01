Kansas City-area families ring in 2024 early with Noon Year’s Eve party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As another year came to an end, some Kansas City-area families with little ones rang in 2024 early at the Lenexa Public Market.

“We wanted to have something that families could come and enjoy the countdown and I know with my son being as young as he is, I don’t want him up until midnight,” Lenexa Public Market manager Tessa Adcock said.

Chiefs fans celebrating New Year’s Eve at Power & Light

During the Noon Year’s Eve pajama party, families could participate in a Time Capsule activity, board games, fun giveaways and try out some local food vendors to wrap up the memories of 2023.

“I remember staying home and having pajama parties and watching movies and playing games on New Year’s Eve with my family, so I think it’s awesome to have that for others,” Adcock said.

One of the food vendors at the event, Cardboard Corner Cafe, is opening a new location at the market in the new year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.