Kansas City area health code violations: Johnny’s Tavern, Big Biscuit, Trezo Mare, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Johnny’s Tavern, 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 13 priority violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection.

▪ Burrito King, 900 Illinois St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during a Dec. 13 routine inspection.

▪ Harps Food Store, 34040 Commerce Drive, De Soto, had nine priority violations during a Dec. 13 routine inspection.

▪ Bambu, 3920 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection.

▪ The Big Biscuit, 12276 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection.

▪ Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering, The Shops of Prairie Village, 3939 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 19 routine inspection.

▪ NaNa’s Kitchen, 7355 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 4 routine inspection.

▪ The Wooden Spoon, 11823 College Blvd., Overland Park, had seven priority inspections during a Dec. 16 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.





The Kansas City Health Department cited:

▪ Trezo Mare Restaurant & Lounge, The Village at Briarcliff, 4105 N. Mulberry Drive, had eight critical violations during a Dec. 13 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.