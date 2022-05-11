Kansas City area health code violations: China Garden, Rudy’s Tenampa, Bo Lings, more

Joyce Smith
·2 min read

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

China Garden, 8740 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a May 4 routine inspection.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria, 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a May 3 inspection following a complaint.

Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, 9576 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a May 4 follow-up inspection.

Paleteria Nevelandia, 908 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a May 9 follow-up inspection.

Buck Tui BBQ, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 4 first operational inspection after licensing.

El Maviri Seafood Bar & Grill, 2055 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a May 4 inspection following a complaint.

Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee, 7319 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 9 inspection for an expired license.

The Pour House Bar & Grill, 7405 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a May 9 inspection for an expired license.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

Hi-Dive Lounge, 1411 W. 39th St., had eight critical violations during a May 4 routine inspection.

Tasso’s Greek Restaurant, Waldo, 8411 Wornall Road, had eight critical violations during a May 7 routine inspection.

Extra Virgin, Crossroads, 1900 Main St., had seven critical violations during a May 7 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The health department also handed out its 2022 Food Safety Excellence Awards based on the cleanest inspections in 2021.

These Kansas City restaurants had year’s cleanest inspections, says Health Department

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Suit Against DeSantis Over Disney Fight Is Thrown Out

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by three Florida residents who claim Governor Ron DeSantis trampled on Walt Disney Co.’s freedom of speech, finding numerous holes in their filing and ruling the company can fight its own battle.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Sel

  • Domino's, Pizza Hut and Papa John's All Face a Big Problem

    You can't blame the Noid for an issue that's affecting all the big pizza chains (and maybe your ability to get your favorite pizza).

  • Despite ‘grand plans,’ chain exits Idaho. Boise, Eagle restaurants closed

    In what was intended to be temporary, the downtown Boise store had been dark since late 2020.

  • Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown delivers another heavy blow to live-streamers, devastating ads and sales

    The six-week-long lockdown in Shanghai, along with a string of lockdowns in other cities in the surrounding Yangtze River Delta region, has dealt another heavy blow to the region's once-thriving live-streaming industry after being hit hard by a regulatory crackdown last year. Having been stuck at her Shanghai flat for 40 days straight, 27-year-old professional live-streamer Zhu Cancan said she has mostly given up the job for now. Zhu still sets a morning alarm, but not to get ready for work. She

  • Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear Bayer's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the administration before the high court, said in a court filing that Bayer's appeal should be rejected. Bayer shares on Wednesday plunged 6.3%, a loss of about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in market value, to their lowest in seven weeks at 0735 GMT as traders dismissed any likelihood of the company's case being heard.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. See: 22 Side...

  • State files lawsuit to recoup $24M in welfare funds from Brett Favre, wrestlers, 34 others

    “I do not understand these people,” attorney Brad Pigott, who wrote the lawsuit, told Mississippi Today by email.

  • Minor league players, MLB reach settlement in minimum wage lawsuit

    Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws.

  • LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman describes 'the problem' with most career advice

    Yahoo Finance catches up with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on how find career success post-pandemic.

  • Five Rolls Royces And Dusty Buick Barn Finds

    The collection dwells in the Appalachian Mountains.

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • U.S. producers undo years of efficiency gains in fight for supplies

    U.S. manufacturers are finding that their main weapon to fight supply chain snarls is greater inefficiency. Industrial companies reporting earnings over the past few weeks have described steps they've taken - from acquiring trucks to move their own goods to building products that sit around on factory floors waiting for missing semiconductors - to deal with delays and shortages that have dogged them over the past year. "We want to optimize our supply chain to its fullest," said John Morikis, chief executive of Sherwin Williams Co, describing to analysts last month how the Cleveland-based paint maker has started using its own trucks - a much costlier route than using third-party services - to get around bottlenecks in transport systems.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit

    Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws.

  • This Rule of Thumb Can Help Determine How Much You'll Need in Retirement

    There's no one-approach-fits-all method when it comes to retirement savings. This rule of thumb can help determine how much you'll need in retirement. Retirement doesn't have to mean an abrupt lifestyle change -- especially if the cause is financial.

  • Azuki fortunes reverse as sales soar after floor price drop

    Azuki non-fungible token (NFT) sales rose by more than 800% in the past 24 hours after a 50% floor price dive due to rug pull allegations against the founder. See related article: Twitter hacker takes over verified accounts to promote fake Azuki NFT drop Fast facts More than US$50 million worth of Azukis have been […]

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Atlanta-based company ordered to pay back cryptocurrency in first-of-its-kind lawsuit

    Customers say when the Atlanta-based company suddenly shut down, it kept their money and their Bitcoin.