Kansas City-area law enforcement cracking down on expired license plates, registrations
Kansas City-area law enforcement is cracking down on expired license plates and registrations.
Kansas City-area law enforcement is cracking down on expired license plates and registrations.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
It's officially the year of the "mob wife" aesthetic.
Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said it could've taken three weeks to execute a deal.
OpenTofu, the open source Terraform fork, has hit general availability (GA) some four months after launch. The eternal struggle between open source and proprietary software was laid bare on numerous occasions last year, perhaps most notably when HashiCorp switched popular "infrastructure as code" tool Terraform from a "copyleft" open source license to the source-available Business Source License (BSL). The reason, HashiCorp explained, was that certain vendors were building businesses off the back of Terraform without contributing anything meaningful back to the project.
Bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors could be on the hook for $45 million for violating federal securities laws. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a claim for that amount in Lordstown Motors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings last week, though the startup says it is still engaged in settlement talks with the agency. If the SEC moves forward, it would be the biggest penalty for an EV startup since hydrogen trucking company Nikola settled its own case for $125 million in 2021.
Amazon is laying off hundreds of people across Prime Video and Amazon Studios. This is a money-saving move, as usual, and follows the company gutting Twitch by 35 percent.
The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle is a follow-up to the S-A1 model it introduced at the same event back in 2020.
Tier and Dott, two leading European companies in the space, have announced that they plan to merge. While Tier and Dott both operate scooter-sharing and bike-sharing services in major European cities and both work with Ninebot and Okai as their hardware suppliers, they have had different approaches over the years.
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing thousands of performers, has struck a deal with an AI voice acting platform aimed at making it easier for actors to license their voice for use in video games.
A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?
Stairs and curbs are the bane of many a delivery bot, and generally the solution has been to avoid them. CEO Choi Jin explained that the company, short for "mobile innovation," developed the technology over a few years at Hyundai but only spun out last year.
Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Parallel Learning is solving that problem with a teletherapy platform that partners with school districts to create individualized plans for each student. Meant for kids in grades K through 12, Parallel announced today it has raised a new addition of $6.125 million, led by Rethink Impact, a fund that focuses on female and non-binary founders. This will entail hiring providers who are licensed in each new state where Parallel will operate.
What takeaways will help us conquer 2024 fantasy football drafts and the season as a whole? Andy Behrens reveals his five most important ones.
Hunter Dickinson and Kansas survived a scare with TCU on Saturday, which kicked off what is sure to be a tough Big 12 slate.
Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California–based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The Helix, revealed in October, reflects the maturity of the company's tech and is the first one designed to be produced in larger volumes.
Waymo has announced that its Waymo One driverless cars will be hitting the highways in Phoenix soon. The driverless vehicles were already on regular Phoenix streets.
Waymo is about to start testing its driverless passenger vehicles on the highway later this month, a critical milestone for the company that, if successful, will unlock expanded commercial operations. The company said Monday that its autonomous Jaguar I-Pace SUVs will begin shuttling employees around the freeways in Phoenix, Arizona in just a few weeks, after having spent much of the last year doing testing with an operator behind the wheel. Bringing its autonomous cars to the highway is just the latest in a series of big steps for Waymo, especially in the Phoenix area.
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.