Kansas City area leaders say all hands on deck as winter storm continues into Tuesday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It takes a significant amount of preparation from leaders on both sides of the state line to make sure we’re ready.

As fast as the snow has been falling, the Kansas Highway Patrol is being called to duty.

A picture near the Lawrence area showed a single vehicle crash moments after the rain turned to snow on Monday.

“We have to be weather aware for what’s to come because we’ve been busy and we’re getting ready to be busy again. We need to remember to slow down and adjust when you have this snow on the ground,” KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said.

Gardner said a concern for first responders going to crash scenes is being hit inside or outside their cruiser due to careless driving.

From the streets, to the power that we all have to have. Evergy on high alert, drivers on standby to start 16-hour shifts if needed.

“When we’re getting wet heavy snow and we’re expecting winds that are going to be as high as 45 mph that’s not really a great combination – those are two things we are keeping an eye on,” Courtney Lewis, a spokesperson for Evergy said.

They stress the importance of having a plan. Having everything you need whether you’re stranded at home or in the car.

non-perishable food items

• water

• batteries

• flashlight

• a full tank of gas

• first aid kit

“We are ready for this no matter how much snow we get,” Brian Platt, city manager for KCMO said.

In Kansas City Missouri, it’s all hands-on deck effort, leaders admitting that in years past they haven’t always be as prepared as they should have been.

In preparation of this snow event, they have more than 400 plus drivers for their more than 300 plows. That starting Monday night. They’ll be out 24 hours a day complete with 40,000 tons of salt.

“Kansas City is prepared for the storm, we have sufficient vehicles that are ready to go out on the streets and as the manager noted, technology is a huge part of what we’re doing to address it,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Evergy says never bring a generator inside of your home, no matter what the conditions are, not even your garage.

In Kansas City Missouri, trash will be delayed by one day. Lucas said to treat it like the holidays.

Gardner and Lucas said it best. If you don’t have to be out in this, don’t.

If you’re power goes out Evergy says to report it on their app if you don’t have that in Kansas

Call 800-LIGHTKS. In Missouri call 888-LIGHTKC.

