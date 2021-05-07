Kansas City area man charged with 12 sex offenses involving 13-year-old

A Liberty man is charged with a dozen felonies after being accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl four times last month.

Mike Myers, 19, is charged with several counts of statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a child, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Authorities allege he filmed several sexual encounters with the girl and shared some of them with at least six other people.

Myers did not have an attorney listed in court records who could speak on his behalf.

The case was investigated by the Independence Police Department beginning in late April. Police were called by the girl’s mother after she discovered several explicit videos and pictures on her daughter’s cell phone, according to a probable cause statement filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Police identified Myers after reviewing the videos, court records state. He was arrested at a local car dealership where he worked and his cell phone was seized and examined.

Myers allegedly admitted to having sex with the teenage girl twice in Pleasant Hill and on at least two other occasions in Independence. According to police, he admitted on one occasion he had sex with her in the basement of her grandmother’s home while her younger cousins — 10 and 11 years old — were also present.

He also told police about several sexual encounters with the girl that took place inside his white pickup truck, authorities allege.