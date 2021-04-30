Kansas City area man threatened to kill Jackson County judge, according to prosecutors

Bill Lukitsch

A Kansas City area man was charged on Friday with a felony after he allegedly threatened to kill a Jackson County judge, the prosecutor’s office said.

Bryon G. Postlethwait, 36, faces one count of tampering with a judicial officer, the prosecutor’s office said. Court records state Postlethwait admitted to family members he wished to kill a judge, whose name has been withheld from court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

