Kansas City area man tried to buy sex with agents posing as underage girls, FBI says

A Kansas City area man is accused of trying to solicit sex with children as young as 10 years old after he allegedly messaged undercover FBI agents posing as underage girls through an online dating application.

Brent A. Deadmon, 44, is facing at least one federal charge in the Western District of Missouri related to sending sexually explicit images and requests to children. He was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that began in March, court records show.

According to an affidavit prepared by the FBI, Deadmon started messaging one agent based in the Chicago field office through the dating app FastMeet. The agent was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and Deadmon allegedly sent pictures and videos showing both his face and his genitals, court records allege.

While messaging the federal agent, Deadmon allegedly acknowledged the age of the girl as under the legal age of consent to sex and continued to seek a meetup.

“I do like young,” he allegedly said in one message.

At the same time, Deadmon allegedly messaged another federal agent working out of the St. Louis field office again seeking sex. He is accused of offering $500 to simultaneously have sex with a 15-year-old girl and her 10-year-old sister that the undercover agent was pretending to be.

Federal authorities traced the messages to Deadmon and tracked him using his dating profile, his internet provider and internet login location information. He was connected to addresses in Raytown and Blue Springs. One associated address was a trailer parked in the driveway of a Raytown residence, according to court records.

The FBI submitted an affidavit seeking criminal charges against Deadmon on June 17, court records show.

Deadmon has an earlier conviction of sex crimes with children in Jackson County. He pleaded guilty in 1999 to statutory sodomy, statutory rape and providing pornographic material to an 11-year-old girl, court records show.