Kansas City area plow drivers take on winter’s first snow

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Dozens of snowplow drivers in Overland Park headed out around 7 Saturday evening to start treating roads with salt and are prepared to plow throughout the night.

“As soon as we are done spreading the city, we get plows on, and if it starts sticking and it’s more than two inches, which they are calling for, then we will put plows on and start plowing as soon as we can,” said Overland Park’s Snow Boss Jeff Hunt.

The City of Overland Park asks that people move their cars off the street if possible.

“Don’t park on the streets if they can. That slows us down a lot,” Hunt explained. “Give them space. It’s our first time going out for the season, so even our most experienced drivers haven’t been in it in nine months, so just give us some space.”

Hunt said If you are driving behind a snowplow, please stay back at least 100 feet.

Multiple cities, including Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas, asked drivers to avoid parking on streets, so plow drivers can safely navigate roads.

Kansas City, Missouri’s snow team will be pretreating and plowing Kansas City roads all night.

Kansas City said its 24-hour operation hits every street curb to curb with 300+ trucks and 400+ drivers.

If you park on a KCMO city street when it snows, use the west or north side of the street so snow removal crews can do their jobs.

Hunt said Overland Park’s snow crews follow routes based on street priority, starting with high-traffic volume multi-lane roads.

“We have first and second priorities for drivers, so our first priorities are roads like Metcalf, Antioch, 95th, 103rd, and 135th,” Hunt said. “The second priority is around schools and collector streets; they get hit first, and then we will go into residential with cul de sacs.”

MoDOT and KDOT remind drivers to take it slow in snow and ice, be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses, and plan ahead by checking the latest conditions before getting on the road.

