Kansas City area police ask for help finding 32-year-old woman missing since October

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

Police in Independence and Grandview, with the support of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, have asked for help finding a 32-year-old woman who has been missing since October, according to a news release.

Authorities are looking for Kensie Renee Aubry who disappeared from Independence on Oct. 6 and has not been in contact with family members since Oct. 7, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Police are investigating whether Aubry has been a victim of foul play.

Aubry, who is originally from Pearland, Texas, was last known to be living in the 6000 block of East 14th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a flyer from Kansas Missing & Unsolved.

32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry has been missing since October. Police in Jackson County are looking for help finding her.
32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry has been missing since October. Police in Jackson County are looking for help finding her.

She was described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing between 130 to 160 pounds. She has brown hair and green or hazel eyes. She has several identifiable tattoos.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Christopher Burris with the Independence Police Department at 816-325-6920 or cburris@indepmo.org, or Detective Sgt. Dean Van Winkle with the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4907 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Recommended Stories

  • They left their hometown and then disappeared. Their families didn't give up on them.

    The families of nine Guatemalan migrants who were killed and buried in Mexico on the way to the U.S. are credited with pushing for answers though questions remain.

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to -harges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump re-election plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • Ohio Dog Adopted After Spending Almost 7 Years at Shelter: 'Our Boy Has Finally Found His Home'

    "Go enjoy being the very best and most spoiled doggie," the League for Animal Welfare wrote while announcing the exciting news about Mica the dog

  • The 2 Most Spontaneous Zodiac Signs (& One Who Prefers Sticking to the Plan)

    When it comes to making plans, there are those who like an exquisitely mapped out, foolproof proposal with dotted “I’s” and crossed “T’s.” And then...

  • Woman charged with felony battery over Southwest flight attendant assault

    San Diego authorities charged a 28-year-old woman with felony battery after an attack on a Southwest Airlines plane in which a flight attendant lost two teeth and suffered other injuries to her face.

  • U.S.-Canada border rules ‘likely to change’ June 22, but no official word yet

    The U.S. reopening the border would have a significant impact on Whatcom County.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Senator hopes Congress takes bipartisan action following San Jose shooting

    New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talks with “The View” about working across the aisle and her efforts to pass legislation that would remove military commanders from their role in sexual assault cases.

  • Holiday islands considered for green list

    Islands such as the Canary Islands and Majorca may be put on the UK's green list of holiday destinations.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Manuel Ellis: Three officers charged in killing of man who said ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in police custody

    Three Tacoma police officers have been charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis. Mr Ellis, 33, was a Black man who police restrained as he was walking home from a corner store last year. The Seattle Times reported that Mr Ellis' death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner, who found evidence of oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint as the primary cause of death.

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Lobbying scandal: Civil servants must start declaring conflicts of interests, says anti-sleaze watchdog

    The interests of senior civil servants and special advisers should be published to introduce further transparency in government, a top civil servant has been told.

  • Elliott: Clippers' playoff crisis arrives early. Can they fix it?

    After a Game 2 loss to Dallas put the Clippers in an 0-2 hole in the playoff series, they downplayed any worries. At least they can't blow a 3-1 lead this time.

  • Tribal councilwoman 'left for dead' in mysterious attack

    Police reveal identity of victim of serious assault on 16 May as a member of a local Indigenous tribe’s governing board

  • 17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

    “Superbloom is named after the wildflowers that erupt in the desert after a wetter-than-normal rainy season,” according to winery Las Jaras. The vineyard enlisted designer Hubert de Malherbe, best known for his iconic work en orange for Veuve Clicquot, to devise a striking container: He came up with an elegantly shaped bottle draped with a swoop of blue—a nod to the colors of the Mediterranean. Get it now! This is the rosé for red wine drinkers who turn their nose up at rosé’s gentle flavor.

  • Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

    The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night. “There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to be behind," Nelson said.