Kansas City area Price Chopper employee allegedly filmed shopper in bathroom: Charges

A deli worker for a suburban Kansas City Price Chopper grocery store was arrested last week after a 60-year-old shopper discovered she was being filmed while using the women’s restroom.

Bruno Alejandro Barrera-Lumbreras, 29, was arrested Thursday from the Price Chopper grocery store at 9107 N.W. Missouri 45 in Parkville. Prosecutors on Friday charged him with one count of felony invasion of privacy.

According to court papers, the woman reported to police that she was shopping in the grocery store around 1:30 p.m. when she took a break to visit the women’s restroom. As she was in the stall, she saw someone’s feet in the one next to hers. The person was holding a cellphone over the divider, she said.

She described the footwear and a baseball cap of the person to the responding Parkville officer, saying she had seen a store employee wearing the same hat and pair of shoes earlier, according to court papers.

Barrera-Lumbreras was contacted by police in the store’s deli. He was taken to a private store office and allegedly agreed to speak about the incident outside the presence of a lawyer.

Authorities allege Barrera-Lumbreras admitted to filming the woman in the bathroom with his cellphone, which was seized as evidence by police. He also allegedly admitted to “at least eight other similar incidents at the store involving different women,” a Parkville detective wrote in charging documents for Barrera-Lumbreras.

“He admitted to filming these women in the women’s restroom without their consent, and later using the recorded footage for self-gratification,” the document says.

Barrera-Lumbreras was ordered held on a $7,500 bond in Platte County jail. Records showed he remained booked there as of Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Price Chopper did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment. As of Monday, court papers did not list an attorney.