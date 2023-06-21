Kansas City area restaurant health code violations: Mr. Gyro’s, Joy Wok, Glass Cat, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ The Glass Cat, 11657 Kaw Drive, Bonner Springs, had 13 priority violations during a June 15 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry, 8234 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a June 14 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet, 8320 N. Church Road, had eight critical violations during a June 13 routine inspection.

▪ Peking Chinese Restaurant, 3609 Broadway, had seven critical violations during a June 16 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 17 follow-up inspection.

