Kansas City area restaurant inspections: Hy-Vee, Westport Ale House, Lidia’s, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Hy-Vee, 8501 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 22 routine inspection.

▪ 888 International Market, 10118 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 20 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Evergreen Lin’s Chinese Restaurant, 13034 Kansas Ave., Bonner Springs, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 21 routine inspection.

▪ Palacana, ice cream and more, 8159 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 26 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 5354 Roberts St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 21 routine inspection.

▪ Bo Lings, 7105 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 19 inspection following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Opera House Coffee & Food Emporium, 500 Walnut St., had 10 critical violations during a Sept. 23 routine inspection.

▪ Westport Ale House, 4128 Broadway, had nine critical violations during a Sept. 23 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 24 follow-up inspection.

▪ Lidia’s Kansas City, Freight House, 101 W. 22nd St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 24 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.