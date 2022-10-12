Kansas City area restaurant inspections: Naree Kitchen Thai, Lula Southern, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Naree Kitchen Thai & Sushi, 7933 State Ave., No. 105, Kansas City, Kansas, had 16 priority violations during an Oct. 4 routine inspection.

▪ Taqueria 7 Leguas, 1706 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 10 routine inspection.

▪ Burritos to Go, 1235 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 6 routine inspection.

▪ Casa Grande, 9058 B Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 10 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Los Machetes Taqueria, 3009 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.

▪ Tacos El Matador, 1230 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:





▪ Lula Southern Cookhouse, 1617 Main St., had 11 critical violations during an Oct. 7 routine inspection.

▪ Caleb’s Breakfast & Lunch, 515 E. Red Bridge Road, had eight critical violations during an Oct. 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 7 follow-up inspection.

▪ Estilo Rancho Grill, 6427 N. Cosby Ave., had eight critical violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.

▪ Providence Pizzeria Co., 415 Westport Road, had seven critical violations during an Oct. 6 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during an Oct. 11 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.