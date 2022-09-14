Kansas City area restaurant inspections: Gram & Dun, Sonic, Twin Peaks and more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Catracha Mex, 4807 Independence Ave., had 13 critical violations during a Sept. 1 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 9 follow-up inspection.

▪ Gyro Grill Cafe, 412 N.W. Englewood Road, had 12 critical violations during a Sept. 1 routine inspection. It had five critical violations during a Sept. 7 follow-up inspection.

▪ El Rey de las Baleadas, 6000 St. John Ave., had 11 critical violations during an Aug. 25 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 2 follow-up inspection.

▪ Gram & Dun, Country Club Plaza, 600 Ward Parkway, had 11 critical violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 7 follow-up inspection.

▪ Sonic Drive-In, 8227 Wornall Road, had 11 critical violations during a Sept. 2 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during a Sept. 7 follow-up inspection.

▪ Twin Peaks, 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave., had 11 critical violations during an Aug. 30 routine inspection. It had four critical violations during a Sept. 9 follow-up inspection.

▪ Gaels Public House and Sports, 5424 Troost Ave., had nine critical violations during an Aug. 26 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Aug. 27 follow-up inspection.

Story continues

▪ Somas Kitchen, 1315 Independence Ave., had nine critical violations during an Aug. 26 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 7 follow-up inspection.

▪ Neighborhood Cafe, Waldo, 7531 Wornall Road, had eight critical violations during a Sept. 3 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a Sept. 13 follow-up inspection.

▪ Summit Grill, Waldo, 520 W. 75th St., had eight critical violations during a Sept. 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 13 follow-up inspection.

▪ LC’s Hamburger Express, 9351 N. Oak Trafficway, had seven critical violations during a Sept. 1 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during a Sept. 9 follow-up inspection.

▪ Carmen’s Cafe, 6307 Brookside Plaza, had seven critical violations during a Sept. 7 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Sancho Streetside, 6505 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 8 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Acapulco Mexican Grill, 1520 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 9 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant, 815 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 8 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Hy-Vee, 3504 Clinton Parkway, Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 1 routine inspection.