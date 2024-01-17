Kansas City area restaurants with health violations: Ruchi Indian, Saints Pub, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Ruchi Indian Cuisine, 11168 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had 13 violations during a Jan. 11 inspection following a complaint.

Saints Pub + Patio, 16804 W. 89th St., Lenexa, had 12 violations during a Jan. 11 routine inspection.

Acapulco Paradise, 11527 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had 10 violations during a Jan. 12 routine inspection.

Dos Reales Kitchen Express, 3801 B Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kansas, had nine violations during a Jan. 5 first operational inspection.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 1708 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had nine violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

Hy-Vee, 8501 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had nine violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection.

Tequila Harry’s, 11817 College Blvd., Overland Park, had seven violations during a Jan. 5 routine inspection.