Kansas City area restaurants with health code violations: Wendy’s, Sawasdee Thai, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine, 11838 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had 12 violations during a June 29 follow-up inspection to an administrative order.

Wendy’s, 11001 Roe Blvd., Leawood, had 11 violations during a June 27 routine inspection.

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, 8787 Reeder Road, Overland Park, had 10 violations during a June 28 routine inspection.

Niji Sushi, 1811 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 10 violations during a June 26 routine inspection.

Black Bear Diner, 11981 Strang Line Road, Olathe, had nine violations during a June 26 inspection following a complaint.

Fresco Express, 2104 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had nine violations during a July 3 follow-up inspection.

The Social Bar & Grill, 13410 W. 62nd St., Shawnee, had nine violations during a June 26 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Pardo’s Grand Buffet Mexicano, 904 Southwest Blvd., had eight critical violations following a June 24 routine inspection. It had none in a June 29 follow-up inspection.

Cafe Reflections, 7016 Troost Ave., had seven critical violations following a June 22 pre-operational inspection. It had none in a June 28 follow-up inspection.

Chaz on the Plaza, 325 Ward Parkway, had seven critical violations following a June 20 routine inspection. It had none in a June 26 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.