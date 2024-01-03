Kansas City area restaurants with health violations: Old Shawnee Pizza, Meshuggah, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Old Shawnee Pizza, 6000 Rogers Road, Shawnee, had 15 violations during a Dec. 27 inspection following a complaint.

Meshuggah Bagels, 7096 W. 105th St., Overland Park, had nine violations during a Dec. 27 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Carollo’s Grocery & Deli, 9 E. Third St., had eight critical violations following a Jan. 2 routine inspection.

Waldo Cafe, 7531 Wornall Road, had eight critical violations following a Jan. 2 routine inspection.