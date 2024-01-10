Kansas City area school districts announce snow day, virtual learning Wednesday

Several Kansas City area public school districts decided to cancel classes or institute distance learning for Wednesday as poor road conditions were expected to persist due to the area’s first major winter storm of 2024.

An average of six inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area amid a cross-country winter storm that started on Monday. As the storm drifted away from the metro, there remained some concern of icy roads Wednesday morning as temperatures were to remain below freezing overnight.

Kansas City Public Schools, as well as the Independence and Center school districts, were among those that made the call for a full snow day on Wednesday. Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit were planning to have students learn remotely.

Here is a list of Kansas City area school districts that made announcements Tuesday evening:

Basehor-Linwood - Schools closed Wednesday.

Blue Springs -Virtual learning Wednesday.

Excelsior Springs - Virtual learning Wednesday.

Fort Osage - Virtual learning Wednesday.

Holden - Schools closed Wednesday.

Kansas City Public Schools - Schools closed Wednesday.

Lee’s Summit - Virtual learning Wednesday.

Center - Schools closed Wednesday.

Independence - Schools closed Wednesday.

Raymore-Peculiar - Virtual learning Wednesday.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton and Sarah Ritter contributed to this report.