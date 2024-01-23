Some Kansas City area schools announce closures as freezing rain continues Tuesday

Andrea Klick

Some schools in the Kansas City metro announced closures Tuesday as freezing rain continued to make some roads icy.

The Star will update this list with closures and delays

  • Easton USD 449 - School closed Tuesday.

  • Fort Osage Schools - School closed Tuesday.

  • Kearney School District - School closed Tuesday.

  • Liberty Public Schools - Virtual learning day for students. Kid’s Zone will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • North Kansas City Schools - Schools closed with virtual learning day for students.

  • Park Hill Schools - Virtual learning day for students.

  • Smithville Schools - School closed Tuesday.

