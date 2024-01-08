Kansas City area schools announce closures, early dismissals because of winter storm

As a winter storm rolls through the Kansas City metro area bringing snowfall and strong winds Monday and Tuesday, some districts have announced closures or early dismissals.

The Star will keep track of schedule changes in the list below:

Excelsior Springs District 40 - Three hour early dismissal Monday. No evening activities.

Ft. Leavenworth USD 207 - Schools closed Monday.

North Platte R-1 School District - Schools closed Monday.