Kansas City area schools cancel classes, hold virtual learning Tuesday for frigid temps

Several Kansas City area public school districts decided to cancel classes or hold virtual learning Tuesday because of safety concerns from cold temperatures and snow.

A severe wind chill warning is in effect through noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Districts across the metro vary on how and how often they utilize remote instruction options.

Kansas City Public Schools, Blue Springs School District, Park Hill Schools and North Kansas City Schools will have students learn remotely. Meanwhile Independence School District and Blue Valley Schools canceled classes, announcing a snow day.

Here is a list of Kansas City area school districts that made announcements Monday about Tuesday classes:

Belton School District: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Blue Springs School District: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Blue Valley Schools: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Bonner Springs-Edwardsville School District: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

DeSoto School District: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Fort Osage schools: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Gardner-Edgerton School District: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Grain Valley School: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Independence School District: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Kansas City Public Schools: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Kearney School District: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

North Kansas City Schools: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Olathe School District: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Park Hill School District: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Piper School District: Off for a professional development day.

Raytown Schools: Virtual learning on Tuesday.

Shawnee Mission School District: Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Spring Hill Schools: Classes canceled for Tuesday.