These Kansas City area schools will be open during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

While quite a few schools in the Kansas City area will be closed for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade Wednesday, some will remain open.

Olathe Public Schools said in an email to parents last week that regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the school district would have classes as scheduled this week.

“Due to the five inclement weather days this semester, we are being extra intentional with our instructional minutes moving forward and have made the decision to have school and conferences as planned from Feb. 12-15,” Olathe Public School said in the email.

If parents decide to keep their children home on Wednesday, the school district said to follow each school’s procedures to report their absence.

Blue Valley School District said on Facebook it will keep schools open and that if families decide to go to the parade, they should report their students’ absence in their typical manner.

“While we recognize the significance of this community event, we have already experienced five days of school closures due to inclement weather, and winter is not yet over,” Blue Valley School District said on Facebook.

“Given these circumstances, minimizing disruptions for the remainder of the school year needs to be our priority.”

Turner School District said their schools will be open Wednesday. So will the Bonner Springs and Edwardsville, De Soto and Spring Hill school districts, representatives for their respective districts said.

This story will be updated.