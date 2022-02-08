Kansas City-area sex offender admits trying to buy sex with agents posing as children

A Raytown man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal crime after he tried to solicit sex from minors by messaging undercover FBI agents posing as underage girls, according to prosecutors.

Brent Deadmon, a 45-year-old registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor in the Western District of Missouri.

Last year, Deadmon started messaging one agent based in the Chicago field office through an online dating application. The agent was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. Deadmon sent pictures and videos showing his face and his genitals, court records show.

While messaging the agent, Deadmon acknowledged the age of the girl as under the legal age of consent to sex and continued to seek a meetup, prosecutors said.

“I do like young,” he said in one message.

At the same time, Deadmon messaged another federal agent in the St. Louis field office again seeking sex. He offered $500 to simultaneously have sex with a 15-year-old girl and her 10-year-old sister that the undercover agent was pretending to be.

After Deadmon was arrested, officers found images of child sexual abuse on his phone, according to prosecutors.

He faces 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced at a future date.

Deadmon had a prior conviction of sex crimes with children in Jackson County. He pleaded guilty in 1999 to statutory sodomy, statutory rape and providing pornographic material to an 11-year-old girl, court records show.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.